ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats (REGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.24, changing hands as low as $71.12 per share. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $67.48 per share, with $74.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.95.

