Is ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market, the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 02/03/2015.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Proshares. It has amassed assets over $1.61 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Mid Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index targets companies that are currently members of the S&P MidCap 400 Index and have increased dividend payments each year for at least 15 years.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.40% for this ETF, which makes it one of the most expensive products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.80%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For REGL, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 31.50% of the portfolio --while Utilities and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Erie Indemnity Company-Cl A (ERIE) accounts for about 2.66% of total assets, followed by Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS).

REGL's top 10 holdings account for about 20.37% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 12.76% and is up about 24.35% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/24/2024), respectively. REGL has traded between $63.72 and $82.34 during this last 52-week period.

REGL has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 16.46% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Mid Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $30.33 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $85.89 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Mid Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

