ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for REGL

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.40, changing hands as low as $70.15 per share. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $67.48 per share, with $75.6705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.42.

