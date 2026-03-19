Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPXV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (Symbol: SPXV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.27, changing hands as low as $71.73 per share. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXV's low point in its 52 week range is $51.95 per share, with $76.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.