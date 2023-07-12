ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Short S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SH) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $13.78 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of ProShares Short S&P500, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 73.0. A bullish investor could look at SH's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.78 per share, with $17.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.78. ProShares Short S&P500 shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day.

