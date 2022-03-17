ProShares Short S&P500 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SH

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Short S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.65, changing hands as low as $14.63 per share. ProShares Short S&P500 shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.47 per share, with $17.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.68.

