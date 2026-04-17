ProShares Short Real Estate Getting Very Oversold

In the case of ProShares Short Real Estate, the RSI reading has hit 28.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 72.1. A bullish investor could look at REK's 28.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), REK's low point in its 52 week range is $15.6012 per share, with $17.9781 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.63. ProShares Short Real Estate shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.