ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (Symbol: PSQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.35, changing hands as low as $12.30 per share. ProShares Short QQQ shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $10.63 per share, with $15.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.