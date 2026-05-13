ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Short FTSE China 50 ETF (Symbol: YXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.42, changing hands as low as $20.30 per share. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YXI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.85 per share, with $23.2798 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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