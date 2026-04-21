ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TBX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury ETF (Symbol: TBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.00, changing hands as high as $28.06 per share. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.425 per share, with $30.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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