ProShares ProShares Ultra Gold Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UGL

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (Symbol: UGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.72, changing hands as low as $58.37 per share. ProShares ProShares Ultra Gold shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGL's low point in its 52 week range is $51.97 per share, with $71.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.58.

