ProShares ProShares Online Retail Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ONLN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF (Symbol: ONLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.77, changing hands as low as $71.87 per share. ProShares ProShares Online Retail shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONLN's low point in its 52 week range is $43.73 per share, with $93.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.24.

