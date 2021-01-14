ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.40% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,474,306 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:
KMI — last trade: $15.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/28/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|300,000
|$14.14
|$4,241,610
|08/20/2020
|Richard D. Kinder
|Executive Chairman
|373,233
|$14.09
|$5,259,674
|08/31/2020
|William A. Smith
|Director
|7,000
|$13.96
|$97,685
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.