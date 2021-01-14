Markets
ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), which makes up 2.40% of the ProShares ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,474,306 worth of KMI, making it the #13 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMI:

KMI — last trade: $15.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/28/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 300,000 $14.14 $4,241,610
08/20/2020 Richard D. Kinder Executive Chairman 373,233 $14.09 $5,259,674
08/31/2020 William A. Smith Director 7,000 $13.96 $97,685

