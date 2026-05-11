ProShares Online Retail (ONLN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Online Retail ETF (Symbol: ONLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.14, changing hands as low as $57.38 per share. ProShares Online Retail shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONLN's low point in its 52 week range is $46.65 per share, with $63.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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