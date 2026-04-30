ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers (EFAD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, EFAD's low point in its 52 week range is $39.53 per share, with $44.1378 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.47.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.