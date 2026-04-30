ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers (EFAD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: EFAD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.12, changing hands as high as $42.47 per share. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFAD's low point in its 52 week range is $39.53 per share, with $44.1378 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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