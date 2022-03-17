ProShares Launches Metaverse ETF

ProShares today announced the launch of the ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS). VERS is designed to give investors access to leading companies shaping the next frontier of digital interactions.

The fund includes a range of subthemes like technology, platforms, devices, interchange standards, and data processing that are all tied to the growth of the metaverse economy. VERS tracks the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, which tracks 40 companies spanning a broad range of industries, from device makers to data processers, as well as social media, gaming, and other platforms that facilitate digital interaction.

“The metaverse may be as impactful on society as the arrival of the internet or the mobile phone, and the investment opportunity has the potential to be just as compelling,” said Michael L. Sapir, ProShares Founder, and CEO. “VERS provides investors with a diversified basket of innovative companies positioned to potentially benefit from the metaverse’s rapid rise.”

In addition to featuring Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google, the index also includes companies behind the underlying technology, making the metaverse a reality, like Unity Software, Matterport, and Vuzix. These companies are placing significant stakes in this virtual ground, hoping that its development represents the next phase of the internet.

“The metaverse has the potential to revolutionize a range of industries,” added Scott Helfstein, executive director, thematic investing at ProShares. “In the not-too-distant future, anything from a work meeting to time with family could take place in the metaverse, and VERS provides investors an easy way to access the potential growth.”

