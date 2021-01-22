ProShares Launches Firm’s First Leveraged Thematic ETFs, ‘UCYB’ & ‘SKYU’

Thanks to an increased reliance on technology last year, given the shift to working at home, among other reasons, thematics really took off. This charge forward should be carrying into 2021. With that in mind, on Thursday, ProShares, a premier ETF provider, launched its first leveraged thematic investing ETFs.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing (SKYU) seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index.

“The growing need for remote computing, and our increased reliance on secure internet communications and connectivity—existing themes accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic—have expanded the already significant investment opportunities in the cybersecurity and cloud computing industries,” says ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “Our new ETFs will offer investors a way to gain leveraged exposure to these rapidly changing industries in a transparent ETF format.”

UCYB’s index provides access to companies classified as “cybersecurity” by the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”)—companies focused primarily on the building, implementation, and management of technologies to protect networks, computers, and mobile devices from cyber threats.

SKYU’s index provides access to companies classified as “cloud computing” by the CTA—firms providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (servers, storage, and networks), Platform-as-a-Service (systems for the creation of online software), and Software-as-a-Service (software applications delivered over the internet) to their customers and end-users. Nasdaq manages both indexes.

ProShares is a leader in thematic investing, with eight ETFs in its lineup. UCYB and SKYU build on the firm’s success in this space by adding new leveraged opportunities to the company’s strategic lineup of retail disruption, infrastructure, pet care, and transformational changes ETFs.

