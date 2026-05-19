ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HYHG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged ETF (Symbol: HYHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.48, changing hands as low as $64.43 per share. ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYHG's low point in its 52 week range is $63 per share, with $66.3399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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