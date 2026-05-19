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HYHG

ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HYHG

May 19, 2026 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged ETF (Symbol: HYHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.48, changing hands as low as $64.43 per share. ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: ProShares High Yield - Interest Rate Hedged 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HYHG's low point in its 52 week range is $63 per share, with $66.3399 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.50.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Weekly Dividend Paying Stocks
 NBIX shares outstanding history
 ETF Finder

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Weekly Dividend Paying Stocks-> NBIX shares outstanding history-> ETF Finder-> More articles by this source->

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