ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 21.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), which makes up 6.33% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,820,240 worth of DG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DG:
DG — last trade: $127.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/24/2023
|Timothy I. McGuire
|Director
|3,550
|$202.00
|$717,088
|06/05/2023
|Ana Maria Chadwick
|Director
|120
|$159.25
|$19,111
|06/06/2023
|Jeffery Owen
|Chief Executive Officer
|1,500
|$157.86
|$236,792
|06/08/2023
|Michael M. Calbert
|Director
|8,500
|$155.38
|$1,320,763
And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), the #66 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,015 worth of NFE, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NFE is detailed in the table below:
NFE — last trade: $32.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/24/2023
|Timothy W. Jay
|Director
|6,000
|$28.13
|$168,760
|05/26/2023
|Desmond Iain Catterall
|Director
|4,734
|$26.54
|$125,640
