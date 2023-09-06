News & Insights

Markets
TOLZ

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.2%

September 06, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 21.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), which makes up 6.33% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,820,240 worth of DG, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DG:

DG — last trade: $127.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/24/2023 Timothy I. McGuire Director 3,550 $202.00 $717,088
06/05/2023 Ana Maria Chadwick Director 120 $159.25 $19,111
06/06/2023 Jeffery Owen Chief Executive Officer 1,500 $157.86 $236,792
06/08/2023 Michael M. Calbert Director 8,500 $155.38 $1,320,763

And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), the #66 largest holding among components of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $142,015 worth of NFE, which represents approximately 0.10% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NFE is detailed in the table below:

NFE — last trade: $32.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760
05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

