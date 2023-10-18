ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), which makes up 0.15% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $199,832 worth of NFE, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NFE:

NFE — last trade: $33.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760 05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

