News & Insights

Markets
TOLZ

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 15.3%

October 18, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), which makes up 0.15% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $199,832 worth of NFE, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NFE:

NFE — last trade: $33.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/24/2023 Timothy W. Jay Director 6,000 $28.13 $168,760
05/26/2023 Desmond Iain Catterall Director 4,734 $26.54 $125,640

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CHEF Insider Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ANGI
 XOXO YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOLZ
NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.