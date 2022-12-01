Markets
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

December 01, 2022 — 10:16 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI), which makes up 3.77% of the ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: TOLZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,893,033 worth of CCI, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CCI:

CCI — last trade: $141.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/22/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 699 $173.60 $121,344
10/21/2022 Matthew Thornton III Director 1,215 $123.78 $150,398
10/24/2022 Kevin A. Stephens Director 2,000 $123.50 $247,000

