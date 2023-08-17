News & Insights

Markets
BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BITO

August 17, 2023 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Symbol: BITO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.36, changing hands as low as $14.27 per share. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BITO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BITO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.4796 per share, with $18.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 PSMJ Videos
 EGC Insider Buying
 DOZR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BITO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.