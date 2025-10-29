ProShares About the Fund (REGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares About the Fund ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.16, changing hands as low as $81.89 per share. ProShares About the Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $71.5817 per share, with $89.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.10.

