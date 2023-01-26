ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Fintel reports that ProShare Advisors LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Petmed Express Inc (PETS). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.06MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.85% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.79% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petmed Express is $21.08. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.79% from its latest reported closing price of $20.71.

The projected annual revenue for Petmed Express is $273MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, a decrease of -1.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petmed Express Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Petmed Express Inc is 0.0978%, an increase of 3.6054%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 18,790,485 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 970,769 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,784 shares, representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 572,705 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522,187 shares, representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 564,704 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579,575 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 1.13% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds 474,895 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486,631 shares, representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii, L.p. holds 435,844 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,844 shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETS by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Petmed Express Declares $0.30 Dividend

Petmed Express said on July 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2022 received the payment on August 19, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the most recent share price of $20.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 5.79%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.55, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Petmed Express, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its toll free number and on the Internet through its website.

