News & Insights

Stocks

Prosegur Announces 2024 Dividend Payment Schedule

November 26, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad (ES:PSG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad has announced the distribution of a dividend from voluntary reserves, paying 0.1523 euros gross per share, with a total maximum of 83 million euros. Shareholders must note the important dates, including the last trading day on November 29, 2024, and the payment date on December 4, 2024. This strategic move reflects Prosegur’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:PSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.