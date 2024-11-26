Prosegur Announces 2024 Dividend Payment Schedule

Prosegur Compania de Seguridad (ES:PSG) has released an update.

Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad has announced the distribution of a dividend from voluntary reserves, paying 0.1523 euros gross per share, with a total maximum of 83 million euros. Shareholders must note the important dates, including the last trading day on November 29, 2024, and the payment date on December 4, 2024. This strategic move reflects Prosegur’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

