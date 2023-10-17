Prosecutors to recharge Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' shooting -NBC News

Adds background in paragraphs 3-8

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New Mexico prosecutors intend to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal 2021 "Rust" shooting, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Baldwin's case will be brought before a grand jury in mid-November, the report added.

Kari Morrissey, a special prosecutor on the case, and a lawyer representing Baldwin both did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Baldwin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. She died when a revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with fired a live round that passed through her and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said he is not responsible for Hutchins' death and he did not pull the trigger.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against Baldwin in April after new evidence emerged that the gun he used may have been modified, allowing it to fire without the trigger being pulled.

Morrissey said at the time that if new testing of the gun showed it was working they would recharge Baldwin.

Subsequent testing of the gun by an independent expert showed it would not fire unless the trigger was pulled, confirming previous FBI testing on the reproduction long Colt .45 revolver.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexio; Editing by Donna Bryson and Lisa Shumaker)

