News & Insights

US Markets

Prosecutors seek gag order on Trump in NY criminal case

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

February 26, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - New York prosecutors have asked a judge for a gag order to restrict Donald Trump from attacking witnesses or exposing jurors' identities in the former president's Manhattan criminal case, court filings made public on Monday showed.

The requests by the Manhattan district attorney's office noted Trump's "longstanding history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him."

Trump is scheduled to go on trial in state court in Manhattan starting March 25 on charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election. The case is the first of four criminal cases against Trump expected to go to trial.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and argued the case should be tossed because it was brought for partisan purposes and because state laws do not apply to federal elections.

If approved, the gag order would bar Trump from "making or directing others to make" statements about witnesses concerning their role in the case.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg also asked that Trump be barred from commenting on prosecutors on the case — other than Bragg himself — as well as court staff members.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.