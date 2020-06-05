Prosecutors search Wirecard premises in market manipulation probe

Contributors
Hans Seidenstuecker Reuters
Joern Poltz Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL DALDER

Prosecutors in Munich said they had searched the premises of financial services company Wirecard and opened proceedings against its management board as part of a market manipulation probe by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator.

Adds company statement

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Munich said they had searched the premises of financial services company Wirecard WDIG.DE and opened proceedings against its management board as part of a market manipulation probe by BaFin, Germany's financial regulator.

In a statement on Friday, prosecutors said the company was suspected of having issued misleading information which may have impacted Wirecard's share price between March 12 and April 22.

Wirecard confirmed in a statement that its premises had been searched as part of an investigation targeting its management board. It said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The board is optimistic that this matter will be resolved and that the accusations will be shown not to be founded," the management board said in a statement.

Last week Germany's market regulator said it was investigating whether Chief Executive Markus Braun had violated insider-trading rules by buying stock during the quiet period before publication of its annual report.

Wirecard, which is fighting a series of allegations of fraud and false accounting, delayed the release of its annual results to June 18 after an outside audit by KPMG failed to verify its financial reports.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, Joern Poltz and Patricia Uhlig, writing by Thomas Escritt Editing by Edward Taylor)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5217;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters