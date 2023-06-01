News & Insights

Prosecutors say items secured in Madeleine McCann search to be examined

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

June 01, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Madeline Chambers for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - German prosecutors said on Thursday authorities had secured some items during a search of a reservoir in Portugal in the 16-year-old hunt for missing British girl Madeleine McCann which would be evaluated in coming days and weeks.

"Whether some of the items actually relate to the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be confirmed," the prosecutor's statement read.

German authorities, who have named a suspect in the case, last week helped Portuguese crews comb the remote area inland from the Algarve coastal resort where McCann - then aged three - went missing from her bedroom during a family holiday in 2007.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.