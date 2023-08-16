News & Insights

Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

August 16, 2023

By Jacqueline Thomsen

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The district attorney prosecuting former U.S. President Donald Trump on election interference charges in Georgia has proposed that his trial start in March of next year, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The proposed March 4 trial date is one day before Super Tuesday, during which voters in more than a dozen states are set to cast their ballots for the Republican presidential nomination.

Lawyers and a spokesperson for Trump did not immediately return a request for comment.

A Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing the former president of seeking to undo his 2020 election loss to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in an interview with WNYC radio last month -- before Trump was indicted in two other cases, including Georgia -- that the various judges involved may "confer" about the schedules.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith's office has also asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to schedule a Jan. 2 trial start date on charges that Trump plotted to overturn his 2020 election loss. Trump's attorneys face a Thursday deadline to propose their own trial date in that case.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber, Grant McCool and Alistair Bell)

