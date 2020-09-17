Prosecutors Detail Russians’ Crypto Phishing Scheme in Forfeiture Suit
The two Russians who were sanctioned earlier this week by the U.S. Treasury Department on accusations of being crypto thieves allegedly got their millions through market manipulation and phishing.Â
Prosecutors detailed Danil Potekhin and Dimitrii Karasavidiâs alleged heists, victims and target exchanges in a 30-page forfeiture complaint filed Wednesday against the pairâs previously seized crypto funds.
- Karasavidi and Potekhin allegedly âdeployedâ a series of bogus Poloniex, Gemini and Binance lookalike sites that duped unwitting users into sharing their login credentials, giving the hackers control of wallets.Â
- They then âdrainedâ $20 million worth of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and NEO from victimsâ accounts, according to the complaint. Prosecutors said the lionâs share ended up in Karasavidiâs Bitfinex account.
- Other funds were frozen by Poloniex and quickly seized by authorities, who filed the lawsuit to take control of 15,602 ETH, 199.8 BTC, $6.1 million in cash and 1,199 NEO, a total worth $14.2 million at press time.
- That ETH haul was actually the product of a separate hacker scheme: market manipulation, authorities say.Â
In late October 2017, hackers pumped $5 million of one victimâs crypto into NEOâs Gas market, skyrocketing the usually sleepy tokenâs value 13,000% before ordering their personal gas-holding Poloniex accounts to cash out into ETH. The victim âlost virtually all of his $5 million in cryptocurrency,â prosecutors alleged.
- Prosecutors also claimed the hackers attempted to cover up the stolen cryptoâs origin by âlayeringâ funds â a classic money-laundering technique.Â
- Treasury officials said they used âblockchain tracing analysisâ to follow the ETH from the Poloniex manipulation and the Poloniex, Binance and Gemini phishing schemes into Karasavidiâs Bitfinex account.
- They further claimed to have identified Potekhin as the owner of multiple misspelled Poloniex domain names linked to the phishing scheme.
- Similar tactics were used against Binance and Gemini customers, the regulator said in the lawsuit.
Related: US Homeland Security Challenges Freelancers to Design It a Digital Wallet
Karasavidi and Potekhin face a mounting lineup of legal troubles. This week, theyâve been added to the Treasury Departmentâs OFAC blacklist and also face federal wire fraud, hacking and money laundering charges.
Related Stories
- Societe Generale to Use as Many as Five Blockchains in Capital Markets Trials
- Alibaba on Track to Be the Largest Blockchain Patent Holder by End of 2020: Study
- Delta Exchange Claims First With Crypto Options Settled in Tether Stablecoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.