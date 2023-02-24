Prosecutors accuse Alex Murdaugh of changing story in South Carolina murder trial

Updates after start to second day of cross examination

Feb 24 (Reuters) - A state prosecutor on Friday accused disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh of changing his story about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered only after the jury heard contradicting evidence.

In his second day of cross examination, prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Murdaugh on his testimony on Thursday admitting he was at the dog kennels on the family estate minutes before the double murder occurred there on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh, who testified after the jury saw cellphone video indicating he was at the kennels, said he lied to investigators about his whereabouts due to his distrust of the police and "paranoid thoughts" tied to his drug addiction.

"The second you’re confronted with facts you can’t deny, you immediately come up with a new lie. Isn’t that correct?" Waters asked Murdaugh, who disagreed with the prosecutor's characterization but acknowledged lying to clients and others.

"I have lied to people that have trusted me," Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul. From the start, the case has been subject to intense media coverage given the political influence of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina.

On Thursday during questioning from his lawyer, Murdaugh testified that he did not shoot Maggie or Paul, but admitted to lying to investigators and to stealing from his law partners and clients, partly to fund a years-long addiction to opioids.

Prosecutors have said Murdaugh killed his wife and child to generate sympathy and distract from an array of financial crimes for which he is also facing criminal charges, an alleged motive that Murdaugh's lawyers have argued does not make sense.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Daniel Wallis)

