Pros Holdings upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee upgraded Pros Holdings (PRO) to Buy from Hold with a $31 price target
- Pros Holdings price target lowered to $28 from $35 at Baird
- PROS Holdings Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024
- PROS Holdings Reports Strong Q3 and CEO Retirement
- Pros Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 14c, consensus 9c
- Pros Holdings sees Q4 adjusted EPS 12c-14c, consensus 8c
