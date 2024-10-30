Pros Holdings rises 17.2%

Pros Holdings (PRO) is up 17.2%, or $3.33 to $22.70.
- Alphabet upgraded, Boeing downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Pros Holdings to Buy on strong profitability trajectory
- Pros Holdings price target lowered to $28 from $36 at KeyBanc
- Pros Holdings upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig-Hallum
- Pros Holdings price target lowered to $28 from $35 at Baird
