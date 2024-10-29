News & Insights

PROS Holdings Reports Strong Q3 and CEO Retirement

PROS Holdings has provided an announcement.

PROS Holdings, Inc. reported impressive Q3 2024 financial results, with subscription revenue rising 12% year-over-year to $67.1 million and a significant operating cash flow improvement. The retirement of CEO Andres Reiner was announced, with a search for his successor underway. The company’s strong performance underlines the growing trust in its AI-powered solutions, and its expansion to new and existing customers, alongside innovative offerings like an AI agent for SEM optimization and Smart Rebate Management, further showcases its market value.

