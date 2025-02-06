PROS Holdings Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 4:45 PM ET

(RTTNews) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) will host a conference call at 4:45 PM ET on February 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.pros.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, pass code 13750860.

