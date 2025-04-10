Pros Holdings (PRO) Soars 12.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Pros Holdings PRO shares ended the last trading session 12.5% higher at $17.16. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 28% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can attributed to President Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, barring China. This led to subsequent increases for most stocks including PROS Holdings and skyrocketing indices.

The company is benefitting from increasing subscription revenues. Amid rapid proliferation of AI, PRO is focused on AI-innovation to address the evolving needs of its client base. It released more than 560 new features across its platform in 2024 which include new solutions like Smart Rebate Management. It also unveiled Agentic AI innovations such as Dynamic Ancillary Pricing and embedded generative AI capabilities like Fare Finder Genie. This offering provides customers with customized flight search experience resulting in itineraries that match their preferences.

It is also making investment in its go to market strategy. For 2025, it expects double digit growth in subscription revenues.

This pricing and revenue-management software maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +225%. Revenues are expected to be $85.43 million, up 5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Pros Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Pros Holdings belongs to the Zacks Computer - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, Open Text OTEX, closed the last trading session 9% higher at $25.29. Over the past month, OTEX has returned -9.3%.

For Open Text , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.81. This represents a change of -13.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Open Text currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

