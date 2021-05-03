PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does PROS Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2020, PROS Holdings had US$218.0m of debt, up from US$110.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$329.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$111.1m.

How Strong Is PROS Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PRO Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that PROS Holdings had liabilities of US$147.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$275.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$329.1m as well as receivables valued at US$49.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$44.2m.

Since publicly traded PROS Holdings shares are worth a total of US$1.90b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, PROS Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PROS Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, PROS Holdings saw its revenue hold pretty steady, and it did not report positive earnings before interest and tax. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is PROS Holdings?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that PROS Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$80m of cash and made a loss of US$77m. But the saving grace is the US$111.1m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - PROS Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

