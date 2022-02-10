Markets
PRO

PROS Holdings Issues FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) issued an outlook for the first quarter and full year 2022.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $65.0 million to $66.0 million and adjusted loss of $0.26 to $0.24 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate loss of $0.18 per share and revenues of $65.22 million.

For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues of $267.0 to $270.0 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $273.3 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular