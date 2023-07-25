PROS Holdings Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) reported Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$13.29 million, or -$0.29 per share. This compares with -$22.41 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.31 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $75.79 million from $68.36 million last year.

PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$13.29 Mln. vs. -$22.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.29 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $75.79 Mln vs. $68.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.03 to $0.04 Next quarter revenue guidance: $75.0 to $76.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $300.0 to $302.0 Mln

