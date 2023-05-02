PROS Holdings Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$19.00 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$28.64 million, or -$0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.54 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $73.18 million from $66.49 million last year.

PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$19.00 Mln. vs. -$28.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.41 vs. -$0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q1): $73.18 Mln vs. $66.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.05) to $(-0.08) Next quarter revenue guidance: $72.2 to $73.2 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $295 to $297 Mln

