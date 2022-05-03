PROS Holdings Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$28.6 million, or -$0.64 per share. This compares with -$20.6 million, or -$0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.7 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $66.5 million from $61.4 million last year.

PROS Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$28.6 Mln. vs. -$20.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.64 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.24 -Revenue (Q1): $66.5 Mln vs. $61.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.19) to $(0.17) Next quarter revenue guidance: $66.0 to $67.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $268.0 to $271.0 Mln

