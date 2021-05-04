PROS Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):

-Earnings: -$22.03 million in Q1 vs. -$22.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.50 in Q1 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.72 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.27 per share -Revenue: $61.38 million in Q1 vs. $66.31 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.23) to $(0.21) Next quarter revenue guidance: $61.0 to $62.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $250.5 to $253.5 Mln

