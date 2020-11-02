PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

A week ago, PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. PROS Holdings beat expectations with revenues of US$62m arriving 2.5% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$0.44, 8.3% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PRO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following last week's earnings report, PROS Holdings' eleven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$257.1m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$1.62. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$270.7m and US$1.56 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is more negative on PROS Holdings after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts trimmed their revenue estimates, they also administered a per-share loss expectations.

The consensus price target fell 5.2% to US$41.89, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic PROS Holdings analyst has a price target of US$58.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 13% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - PROS Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at PROS Holdings. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of PROS Holdings' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for PROS Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PROS Holdings .

