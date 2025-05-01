PROS Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):

Earnings: -$3.69 million in Q1 vs. -$11.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.40 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $70.83 million in Q1 vs. $64.35 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $87 Mln to $88 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $360 Mln to $362 Mln

