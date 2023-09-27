News & Insights

Markets
PRO

Pros Holdings Gains 11%

September 27, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pros Holdings, Inc. (PRO) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade, on a report that the company is exploring options including sale. Reuters reported that many of the suitors are private equity firms whose offers Pros has rejected.

Currently, shares are at $35.63, up 11.39 percent from the previous close of $31.99 on a volume of 669,114.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.