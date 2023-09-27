Pros Holdings Gains 11%

(RTTNews) - Pros Holdings, Inc. (PRO) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade, on a report that the company is exploring options including sale. Reuters reported that many of the suitors are private equity firms whose offers Pros has rejected.

Currently, shares are at $35.63, up 11.39 percent from the previous close of $31.99 on a volume of 669,114.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.