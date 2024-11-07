Pros Holdings appoints Colleen Langevin as chief marketing officer

Pros Holdings (PRO) announced the appointment of Colleen Langevin as chief marketing officer, or CMO. Langevin brings more than 20 years of experience. As CMO, Langevin will lead Pros global marketing organization and strategy, with a focus on scaling the demand generation engine as well as driving the next phase of digital marketing transformation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.