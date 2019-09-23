Pros and Cons of the Delaware Flip

By Wilson Sonsini

US venture capitalists historically insisted that they would only invest in an early-stage UK or other non-US company if the company “flipped” its corporate structure and installed a US (typically Delaware) holding company above the startup’s existing top company. For a variety of reasons this historical view is changing. Many US investors – particularly at Series B and beyond – increasingly are open to the idea of investing in UK (and often Irish) holding companies without the “Delaware flip.”

