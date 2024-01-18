Pros and Cons of Prepaid Tuition Plans

Enrolling in a 529 prepaid tuition plan is a college savings strategy that can help families combat tuition inflation.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, during the 2021-22 academic year, average tuition and fees for a full-time undergraduate student at a four-year public institution increased by 6% compared to the 2010-11 school year. At a private nonprofit school, average tuition and fees experienced an even higher jump of 14% for the same period.

By the time your college-bound child or grandchild comes of age, there’s no telling how much a college education might cost. Prepaid tuition plans, however, offer certainty by letting you lock in current tuition rates for future studies.

What Are Prepaid Tuition Plans?

Prepaid tuition plans let the account owner prepay for a beneficiary’s future tuition and fees based on today’s tuition rates. A prepaid tuition plan is one of two types of qualified tuition plans, also known as 529 plans; the other is the education savings plan.

Prepaid tuition plans are most often state-sponsored programs designed to help families manage the costs of higher education. Depending on the state, you might encounter these different types of prepaid tuition plans:

Unit plans: This type of prepaid tuition sells a fixed percentage of tuition using units. Unit prices can change year over year, but units you pay for are always worth the same percentage of tuition.

This type of prepaid tuition sells a fixed percentage of tuition using units. Unit prices can change year over year, but units you pay for are always worth the same percentage of tuition. Contract plans: Contract plans let you prepay tuition and fees for a certain number of years. Some plans include room and board in the contract. Contracts might also be for specific years toward a degree level, like two years at a junior college or four years toward an undergraduate program.

To participate in a prepaid tuition plan, you or your beneficiary must usually be a resident of the sponsoring state. However, the Private College 529 is a unique prepaid tuition plan that doesn’t have a state requirement, and beneficiaries can use prepaid tuition at close to 300 participating schools nationwide.

How Do Prepaid Tuition Plans Work?

Prepaid tuition plans might be directly sold by the state. When you open a 529 plan account, there’s typically an enrollment or application fee, along with recurring plan administrative fees. Some plans offer seasonal discounts that waive the enrollment fee.

Once open, the account owner—which could be a parent, guardian, friend or relative—can prepay tuition and mandatory fees for the beneficiary. Adults can also enroll in prepaid plans and purchase tuition for their own future education.

Schools that sponsor these programs vary by plan but are typically public, in-state institutions. You can pay for the plan as one lump sum or make installment payments over a preset period.

As the plan ages, earnings grow tax-free. At the age of 18, the beneficiary can request control of the plan account. Once they’re ready to enroll in college, the funds are transferred to the participating school for which the tuition was prepaid. If the beneficiary doesn’t go to college, plans usually let you roll over the plan to a sibling.

Pros and Cons of Prepaid Tuition Plans

Like any savings option, there are advantages and disadvantages to a prepaid tuition plan.

Pros

Lower tuition rates. The primary benefit of 529 prepaid tuition plans is they can help you secure future tuition and fees at a lower rate. Not only can this lower your beneficiary’s future total costs for their college education, but it may help lessen the need for student loans.

The primary benefit of 529 prepaid tuition plans is they can help you secure future tuition and fees at a lower rate. Not only can this lower your beneficiary’s future total costs for their college education, but it may help lessen the need for student loans. Plan guarantees. Most states guarantee the value of their plans giving enrollees peace of mind that the lower tuition rates and fees will be honored later in full faith.

Most states guarantee the value of their plans giving enrollees peace of mind that the lower tuition rates and fees will be honored later in full faith. Tax-advantages. Aside from return reassurance and cost stability, prepaid plans are tax-advantaged savings vehicles. Funds in the account grow tax-free, and as long as they’re used toward qualified expenses as determined by the plan, distributions are also tax-free.

Cons

Inflexibility. Often prepaid funds must be used at participating public, in-state institutions. This means if your beneficiary wants to attend a private college or out-of-state university, they might not receive the guaranteed value of the plan.

Often prepaid funds must be used at participating public, in-state institutions. This means if your beneficiary wants to attend a private college or out-of-state university, they might not receive the guaranteed value of the plan. Limited availability: Most 529 prepaid tuition plans are only available in a few states, making their availability limited. Further, residency requirements mean that either you or your beneficiary must be a state resident to enroll, restricting access even more.

Most 529 prepaid tuition plans are only available in a few states, making their availability limited. Further, residency requirements mean that either you or your beneficiary must be a state resident to enroll, restricting access even more. Usage restrictions. Typically, prepaid tuition can only be put towards tuition and mandatory fees. Room and board may not be covered. And if beneficiaries don’t attend higher education altogether, transferring the plan might have restrictions. If you need to cancel, fees might also apply.

Where To Find Prepaid Tuition Plans

If you or your college-bound child wants to enroll in a 529 prepaid tuition plan, verify if your state offers a prepaid tuition plan and if it’s accepting new enrollment. You can currently enroll in a prepaid tuition plan through these states:

Florida

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Nevada

Pennsylvania

Texas

Washington

Note: Plan availability may change.

Some states, like Illinois, Maryland and Virginia, have closed their prepaid tuition plan enrollment to new participants. However, if you have an existing plan from these states, you can still claim your payment benefits.

Prepaid Tuition vs. Education Savings Plans

A 529 education savings plan is the second type of qualified tuition plan. Instead of paying for tuition and fees at a particular school in advance, a savings plan lets you contribute toward an investment portfolio and funds can be used toward any school.

For example, a savings plan might invest in options like mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or target-date portfolios. Prepaid tuition plan payouts are usually available only to residents of the state that’s sponsoring the plan, and funds are strictly for tuition and mandatory fees at a participating institution.

Meanwhile, education savings plans usually don’t have residency requirements. For example, a beneficiary who lives in Massachusetts can open a California 529 savings plan.

Unlike prepaid tuition plans, distributions from an education savings plan can be used toward various qualified education expenses. For example, it can pay for tuition and fees, room and board and school equipment.

Also, up to $10,000 per beneficiary of an education savings plan can be used for elementary or secondary school, an apprenticeship program or qualified student loan repayments.

Finally, like prepaid tuition plans, contributions for education savings plans can grow tax-free, and distributions are also not taxed.

The best type of 529 plan can vary from one family to next depending on your education goals and financial situation. If you need help preparing for the college years, going over your situation with a financial planner can be worthwhile.

Bottom Line

Saving ahead for college is never a bad idea. Enrolling in a prepaid tuition plan can provide a hedge against tuition inflation so your future college student spends less on their education overall. Having tuition and fees fully or partially covered might also help them be less reliant on student loans.

However, prepaid plans have a laundry list of limitations and each plan has its own rules. Before enrolling in a 529 prepaid tuition plan, read the fine print to ensure this kind of qualified tuition plan makes sense for you and its potential beneficiary.

