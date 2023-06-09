Pros and Cons of Paying off Your Personal Loan Early

By Megan B. Shepherd

If you’ve saved a large amount of cash or come into a lump sum of money, you may be considering whether you can or should pay off your personal loan ahead of schedule. You’ll always have the option to pay it off, and doing so can offer steep savings and financial well-being.

However, if you're still building your credit or your loan terms include prepayment penalties, you’ll need to weigh whether the advantages outweigh the possible disadvantages.

Advantages of paying off your loan early

Paying off your personal loan ahead of schedule comes with significant advantages beyond savings that can strengthen your financial situation.

Save on interest

When you pay off your loan ahead of schedule, you reduce the overall time that interest accrues. The earlier you pay off your loan, the greater the potential savings. This is especially true for longer-term loans with higher interest rates. Even a few months or years of early repayment can make a significant difference.

For example, let’s say you’ve paid $5,000 toward a $20,000 loan with an interest rate of 7% and three years left on your term. If you pay the remaining $15,000 in one lump sum, you’d save approximately $3,150 in interest.

Lower your debt-to-income ratio and improve future borrowing terms

Paying off your loan early not only proves you’re a responsible borrower but lowers your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which is the sum of your debts divided by your income. Your debt-to-income ratio comes into play when you’re shopping for a loan. Generally, lenders see borrowers with a lower DTI as less risky. This may result in more favorable loan terms in the future and a higher borrowing capacity.

Financial freedom

According to Finder’s Consumer Confidence Index, 77% of Americans say they’re stressed about their current financial situation. It’s safe to say much of this financial stress comes from debt. Eliminating a personal loan early can bring you peace of mind. And, with your monthly loan payments gone, you may have more disposable income to devote to long-term financial goals.

Be sure paying off your loan early won’t cause any financial burdens. You want to comfortably afford your monthly bills and have at least three months of living expenses stashed away for unexpected expenses.

Disadvantages of paying off your loan early

While paying off a personal loan early has its benefits, you’ll need to weigh the potential downsides to make sure paying off your loan early is the right choice for your financial situation.

Prepayment penalties

Carefully review your loan contract for any prepayment penalties. A prepayment penalty is typically calculated as a percentage of the remaining loan balance or a specified number of months’ worth of interest. For example, a prepayment penalty may be structured as 2% of the outstanding loan balance if paid off within the first two years of your loan term.

This penalty is used to discourage borrowers from paying off their loan early and ensures the lender can recoup some of the interest it would miss out on if the loan is repaid ahead of schedule. You’ll need to weigh how much your prepayment penalty offsets your potential savings on interest.

However, some of the best personal loans don’t have a prepayment penalty, allowing you to avoid this disadvantage altogether.

Funds may be better used elsewhere

Paying off a personal loan early typically requires a large lump sum of money. Make sure you’re paying off your highest-interest debt first, such as credit cards, which can carry interest rates well over 20%.

Plus, you’ll want to consider any opportunity cost and how the use of funds aligns with your long-term goals. You could be forgoing the potential of higher return investments, building up your retirement fund or putting your money in a high-yield savings account.

Temporary impact on credit score

Paying off your personal loan early can have a temporary negative impact on your credit score for a few reasons.

Reduced steady on-time payments. Payment history is a huge factor in determining your credit score. Having a long history of on-time payments does well for your credit. If you’re still building your credit, paying off a loan early could mean you’re missing out on months of demonstrating on-time payments.

Payment history is a huge factor in determining your credit score. Having a long history of on-time payments does well for your credit. If you’re still building your credit, paying off a loan early could mean you’re missing out on months of demonstrating on-time payments. Lowering your credit mix. Having a diverse and healthy credit mix, such as credit cards and installment loans, is a positive factor in determining your creditworthiness. If your other forms of credit are limited, paying off a personal loan early may impact your credit mix.

Having a diverse and healthy credit mix, such as credit cards and installment loans, is a positive factor in determining your creditworthiness. If your other forms of credit are limited, paying off a personal loan early may impact your credit mix. Length of credit history. A longer credit history is generally seen as more favorable by lenders, closing a personal loan early can shorten the average age of your credit accounts.

Wrap up

If you have enough money to pay off your loan and still have the budget to cover your bills and keep an emergency fund, paying off your loan early can offer financial well-being and savings on interest. However, if your personal loan has high prepayment penalties or you have other high-interest debt, consider whether paying off your personal loan early is the right move.

